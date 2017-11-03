Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 7:59AM EDT
A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York, paramedics say.
It happened near Steeles Avenue and Dufferin Street at around 6:50 a.m.
Police say that the pedestrian may have been hit by some sort of truck.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.