

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





All patients, staff and visitors at a hospital in Port Perry had to be evacuated after a fire broke out on Friday evening.

Patients had to be transferred to other nearby hospitals after flames and heavy smoke surrounded the area of Lakeridge Health, located in the area of Old Simcoe Road and Paxton Street.

People at the scene told CP24 some patients had to be wheeled out of the health centre to the parking lot in their hospital beds.

Officials said the fire started on the roof, which was under construction at the time.

Durham Regional Police said the blaze was under control by 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.