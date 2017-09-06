

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is back in town and it is shutting down a portion of King Street West beginning on Thursday.

King Street West will become “festival street” for the duration of the film festival, which is in its 42nd year.

King Street West will be closed between Peter Street and University Avenue during the duration of the annual event.

The road closure will be in place from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Toronto police said motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

“There will be considerable disruption to traffic in the area as a result of this road closure and the many events taking place throughout the downtown core,” the news release said.

As well, the 504/503 King and 514 Cherry TTC routes will be disrupted during this time.

The 504 King route travelling westbound from Broadview Station will travel west on King Street turning north on York Street then heading west on Queen Street before turning south on Spadina Avenue and continuing on King Street West. The same route heading westbound from Dundas West Station will travel east on King Street West turning north on Spadina Avenue then head east on Queen Street before turning south on Church Street and heading east on King Street West.

The 504 King rush hour weekday bus route will travel eastbound on King Street West turning north on Spadina Avenue then heading east on Adelaide Street before turning south on University Avenue and continuing along King Street West. The same route travelling westbound on King Street West will head north on University Avenue then turn west on Richmond Street before heading south on Spadina Avenue and continuing onto King Street West.

As well, the 514 Cherry and 304 King night time streetcar will travel eastbound on King Street turning north on Spadina Avenue then head east on Queen Street before turning south on Church Street then heading east on King Street West. The same routes travelling westbound will turn north onto York Street from King Street West before heading west on Queen Street towards Spadina Avenue then turn south on Spadina Avenue before continuing on King Street West.

The festival runs each day from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Sept. 17.