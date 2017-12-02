Paramedics: 5 injured after stabbing in Toronto's West Queen West neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 6:21AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 8:04AM EST
Five people were injured, two critically, following a stabbing in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say two people were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, two others suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a fifth person sustained only minor injuries.
The age and gender of the victims has not yet been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.