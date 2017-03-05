

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people were injured, one critically, following a single-vehicle collision in Milton this morning.

It happened near Highway 25 and Britannia Road in Milton at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics in Halton Region said one person injured in the crash was rushed to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.

Two others were taken to hospital in Milton with minor injuries.

Police have not yet released the ages or genders of the three people who were injured in the crash.