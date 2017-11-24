Pacers win fifth straight game beating Raptors 107-104
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry dribbles the basketball while defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Darren Collison (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 107-104. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Jade Washburn, The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 11:21PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS -- Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Bojan Bogdonavic added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 107-104 Friday night.
Lance Stephenson had 13 of his 18 points in the final five minutes and shot 7 for 9 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Stephenson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Indiana a 103-92 lead with 4:06 remaining.
Indiana won its fifth straight after a four-game losing streak early in the season.
Indiana outscored the Raptors 31-20 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead, and Stephenson took over from there. He connected on six of his final seven field goal attempts, including the back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Indiana its largest lead of the half.
Kyle Lowry scored 12 of his 24 points in the second quarter as Toronto outscored Indiana 35-21, giving the Raptors a 60-50 halftime lead.
Toronto had a chance to tie after Myles Turner missed the second of two free throw attempts with six seconds remaining, but Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the backboard.
Turner finished seven points and a team-best 10 rebounds, and VanVleet had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes off the bench.
Indiana opened the game shooting 9 for 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, but a string of turnovers and poor transition defence allowed Toronto to close the quarter on an 11-2 run.
TIP-INS
Raptors: Forward CJ Miles did not travel with the team after his wife gave birth to a girl Thursday evening. ... Toronto outrebounded Indiana 42-41 and shot nearly 50 per cent from the field, but struggled from 3-point range, making just 9 of 30 attempts.
Pacers: Indiana entered the game leading the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.4 per cent from behind the arc. ... Domantis Sobonis added 13 points and six rebounds despite a poor shooting night. Sabonis shot just 2 for 10 from the field, but was 9 for 12 from the free throw line. ... Indiana improved to 9-2 when making at least 10 3-pointers. The Pacers were 11 for 26 behind the arc.
UP NEXT
Raptors: Close out a three-game road trip at Atlanta on Saturday.
Pacers: Host Boston on Saturday.