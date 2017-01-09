

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A winter weather travel advisory is in effect across southern Ontario ahead of a bout of messy winter weather that’s expected to move in Monday night.

The first storm of the year will create treacherous driving conditions. The storm will be at its worse during rush hour Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said, advising motorists to allow plenty of extra time for getting to their destination,.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate," Environment Canada said in its statement.

These conditions can reduce visibility significantly. It is recommended that while driving, motorists should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and always be prepared to stop.

Temperatures are expected to begin to climb and reach above the freezing mark on Tuesday, reaching a high of 7 C on Thursday.

However, the deep freeze is expected to return the very next day with a low of -13 C in the forecast for Friday.

With files from Joshua Freeman