Another bout of snow could make for a slippery Thursday morning commute in the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory, warning that four to eight centimetres of snow could develop overnight and fall across parts of the GTA tomorrow.

“With the snow falling during the morning rush hour, holiday travelers and commuters may experience travel delays,” the weather agency said in its statement. “Untreated roads will likely be slippery.”

The precipitation is expected to be a mix of rain and snow in areas near Lake Ontario, which will make “any snowfall accumulations less likely,” the agency said.

Toronto will see a high of 1 C Thursday with approximately two centimetres of snow falling locally. However, the weather agency predicts that temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight and remain fairly cold through to the weekend.

Despite a potentially chilly New Year’s Eve, warmer temperatures are on the horizon with a high of 3 C on Monday and a balmy 6 C on Tuesday.