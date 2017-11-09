

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man has died after he lit a cigarette while using an oxygen tank, causing an explosion inside an Oshawa home.

Durham Regional Police say it happened inside a home on Park Road South, near Bloor Street West and Philip Murray Avenue, at around 9:20 a.m.

Investigators believe the male was using an oxygen tank and breathing apparatus when he lit a cigarette and caused the tank to explode.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police called the incident “completely innocent” in nature.