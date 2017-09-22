

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a crash in Oshawa that involved a school bus.

The collision took place in the area of Simcoe Street and Coates Road West around 5 p.m.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said no significant injuries were sustained to any of the passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash.

No information on any other vehicles involved has been released.

As well, the age and gender of the victim is not yet known.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.

More to come…