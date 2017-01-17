Featured
'Orphan Black' and Xavier Dolan film lead Canadian Screen Award noms
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses on the set of Orphan Black in Toronto on Monday, November 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:53PM EST
TORONTO -- Montreal director Xavier Dolan's Oscar contender "It's Only the End of the World" and Space's human cloning series "Orphan Black" are the leading nominees for this year's Canadian Screen Awards.
Dolan's French-language drama, about a dying writer who returns home to his estranged family, tops the film category with nine nominations. They include best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best actor for French star Vincent Cassel.
"It's Only the End of the World" is one of nine features being considered for a best foreign language film nomination at this year's Academy Awards.
On the TV side, "Orphan Black" leads with 14 nominations, including best dramatic series, best direction, and best actress for Regina native Tatiana Maslany. She is also up for a second award, for best actress in a film for "The Other Half."
Other films with multiple nominations include the biopic "Race," about American track star Jesse Owens. It's up for eight trophies, including best picture and best actor for Toronto's Stephan James.
Tied with six nominations apiece are: Bruce McDonald's black-and-white coming-of-age tale "Weirdos," Matt Johnson's fake moon-landing documentary "Operation Avalanche" and Chloe Leriche's "Before the Streets," about an indigenous teen seeking redemption.
They're all up for best picture, a field that also includes "Bad Seeds," "Hello Destroyer," "Old Stone," "Searchers" and "Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves."
Best documentary nominees are "Gulistan, Land of Roses," "I Am the Blues," "KONELINE: our land beautiful," "The Prison in Twelve Landscapes" and "Waseskun."
Other major TV nominees include the hit CBC comedy "Schitt's Creek," about a wealthy family adjusting to a more humble life in a small town. Its 13 nominations include best comedy series and best actor in a comedy for both Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy.
Another CBC hit comedy, the Korean-Canadian shop-owner tale "Kim's Convenience," has 11 nominations for its first season.
Tied with nine nominations apiece are Bravo's "19-2" and History's "Vikings."
The awards show, staged by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, will be broadcast live on CBC from Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 12.
Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer will receive a lifetime achievement award at the show. Howie Mandel will host.
Director Xavier Dolan speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Friday, September 23, 2016, where his film 'It's Only the End of the World' was selected to represent Canada as a possible nominee in the Best Foreign Film category at the 89th Academy Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
