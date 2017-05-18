Orangeville school teacher facing charges after student allegedly assaulted
St. Benedict Elementary School is seen in this Google Street View image. (Google/Google Street View)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 9:15AM EDT
ORANGEVILLE, Ont. -- Police in Orangeville, Ont., say a local elementary school teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a student.
They say they began investigating last month after a father called to complain that his young son had been assaulted.
Police did not provide details of the assault or the student's age, but say the alleged incident took place at St. Benedict Elementary School.
More than a month later, police arrested 47-year-old Jennifer Peltier of Inglewood, Ont.
She is facing one count of assault and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
