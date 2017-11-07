

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The union representing striking Ontario college faculty members is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon, a day after the college bargaining group announced they would take their latest offer directly to faculty members.

The college bargaining team announced Monday that they had addressed all the demands of the faculty and didn’t understand why the union would not agree to their latest offer.

The college team said they would take their latest offer directly to faculty members in a vote that is expected to take anywhere from a week to 10 days to organize and called on the union to suspend the strike during that time.

For their part, union bargaining team members expressed surprise at the move and said they had believed that they were close to reaching a deal, with the final sticking point being language around academic freedom.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union said Monday that the deal the colleges want to put to a vote would damage college education for years to come.

OPSEU bargaining chair J.P. Hornick said Monday that she still believes a deal is possible if the colleges resume bargaining.

In a statement, the College Employer Council said they “remain at the table if the union wants to drop its final objections and agree to end the strike.”

Commenting on the dispute Tuesday, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development Deb Matthews said only that the province wants to see students return to the classroom quickly.

“I know students are feeling the effects of this strike deeply, and I share their concern. However, I am unable to comment further on the process of the (Ontario Labour Relations Board),” Matthews said in the statement.

She said the government wants “to see students back in the classroom as quickly as possible to continue their education.”

Faculty members at Ontario’s 24 colleges have been on strike since Oct. 16, leaving 500,000 students out of the classroom.