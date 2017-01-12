Featured
OPP to provide update tomorrow on case of former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors
Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer is led out of court by Toronto police officers on Oct. 25, 2016. (Geoff Robins/The Globe and Mail)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:53AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police will be providing an update tomorrow on their investigation into the deaths of eight elderly long-term care patients at facilities in Woodstock and London, CTV News has learned.
Elizabeth Tracy Mae Wettlaufer is accused of murdering seven seniors at the Caressant Care facility in Woodstock and one at Meadow Park long-term care home in London.
Wettlaufer was charged in September with eight counts of first-degree murder in connections with the deaths and has since been remanded in custody.
OPP confirmed to CTV News that investigators have not ruled out additional charges against Wettlaufer.
The possibility of exhuming bodies as part of the investigation has also not been eliminated, they said.
According to investigators, the patients died after they were administered a drug.
The deaths occurred between 2007 and 2014, and the patients ranged in age from 75 to 96.
Police are expected to provide the update Friday morning, before Wettlaufer appears again in a Woodstock court.
Back in December, London-based lawyer William Brennan confirmed to CTV News that OPP has been asked to examine two additional deaths at long-term care facilities where the former nurse worked.
It’s unclear where the additional alleged deaths took place.
Related Stories
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Boy seriously injured in North York may have fallen from balcony, police say
- Fire destroys law office in Hamilton's east end
- PETA offers reward for information on dog found abused in Scarborough
- One person in critical condition after Mississauga apartment fire
- Regional disparities in Canada's real estate market to narrow in 2017: report
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Boy seriously injured in North York may have fallen from balcony, police say
- McDonald's testing all-day breakfast menu in Ontario, Quebec, and B.C.
- PETA offers reward for information on dog found abused in Scarborough 1
- OPP to provide update tomorrow on case of former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors
- Regional disparities in Canada's real estate market to narrow in 2017: report
Advertisement