

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police will be providing an update tomorrow on their investigation into the deaths of eight elderly long-term care patients at facilities in Woodstock and London, CTV News has learned.

Elizabeth Tracy Mae Wettlaufer is accused of murdering seven seniors at the Caressant Care facility in Woodstock and one at Meadow Park long-term care home in London.

Wettlaufer was charged in September with eight counts of first-degree murder in connections with the deaths and has since been remanded in custody.

OPP confirmed to CTV News that investigators have not ruled out additional charges against Wettlaufer.

The possibility of exhuming bodies as part of the investigation has also not been eliminated, they said.

According to investigators, the patients died after they were administered a drug.

The deaths occurred between 2007 and 2014, and the patients ranged in age from 75 to 96.

Police are expected to provide the update Friday morning, before Wettlaufer appears again in a Woodstock court.

Back in December, London-based lawyer William Brennan confirmed to CTV News that OPP has been asked to examine two additional deaths at long-term care facilities where the former nurse worked.

It’s unclear where the additional alleged deaths took place.