Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a driver came to a full stop on Hwy. 427 and hurled profanities at women travelling in the car behind his.

On Wednesday, a vehicle carrying three women was travelling in the left lane of Hwy. 427 when another vehicle accelerated behind them and starting flashing its high beam lights.

According to a Facebook post from a woman who was a passenger in the car, their car was travelling approximately 110 km/h in an area where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h.

“We tried to pass the truck beside us in the right lane but by the time we got ahead their car came flying by and almost grazed our vehicle,” she said in the post.

“They then began pumping their breaks and came to a complete stop on the 427 highway… in the left lane!”

Video taken by one of the women shows a man get out of the second vehicle and approach their windshield while screaming vulgar profanities.

As the first man gets back in the car, a second man gets out of the driver’s side and again starts screaming at the women.

Before getting back in what appears to be the driver’s seat, the man partially pulls down his pants and points at his crotch.

One of the women can be heard saying, “don’t look.”

OPP Staff Sgt. Mike Di Pasquale confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the incident is under investigation but few other details would be made available until Monday.

“For people who are victims (of situations like this), don’t engage with the driver,” he said. “Move off to the shoulder or preferably get off the highway and then call 9-1-1.”

Di Pasquale said investigators are treating the incident as a criminal case and that it’s possible the suspects could face more serious charges than dangerous driving.

The Facebook video of the incident has been viewed over 400,000 times.