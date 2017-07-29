

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is dead following a stabbing in Bolton overnight, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

It happened at the corner of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a male victim was found with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police later confirmed that the male died in hospital a short time later.

He has since been identified as Alexander Lemon, 36, of Toronto.

According to investigators, it is believed that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two males and two females when he was stabbed.

In a news release issued Saturday, the OPP said two males and a female are currently in custody in connection with the homicide and police are searching for the remaining woman who is believed to be involved.

“Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety as a result of this incident,” the news release read.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 905-584-2241.