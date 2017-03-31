Featured
OPP charge four people in alleged theft ring
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 4:44PM EDT
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Provincial police say they've recovered more than $350,000 in property and charged four people following an investigation into an alleged theft ring operating in eastern Ontario.
OPP says the multijurisdictional investigation involved officers in Peterborough County and neighbouring detachments in Northumberland County, Quinte West and Bancroft.
They say they recovered three pickup trucks, 10 trailers, five Boats, three all-terrain vehicles and five snowmobiles.
Police say some similar items are outstanding and the investigation continues.
Two men from Peterborough County face numerous counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of property over $5,000, and theft of vehicle over $5,000.
Two Peterborough County women are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
