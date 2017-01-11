

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The Canada Border Services Agency says a significant seizure of opium has been made at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The agency says officers examining a shipment from Germany last month noticed it weighed more than the 500 grams listed on the packaging.

Upon opening the shipment, the officers found a total of 35 brick-shaped objects wrapped in coffee packaging.

It says the contents were field tested and proved positive for opium.

CBSA says more than 37 kilograms of suspected opium has been turned over to the RCMP.

CBSA officers in the Greater Toronto Area seized more than 235 kilograms of suspected opium last year.