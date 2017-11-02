

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The province says that it will provide the equipment needed to winterize a pop-up supervised injection facility at Moss Park.

In a news release issued late Wednesday night, Minister of Health Eric Hoskins confirmed that the province's Emergency Management Assistance Team will provide a tent system with power and heating that will allow the pop-up site to continue operating in cold weather.

Hoskins says that the loan of the equipment is an “interim measure” intended to bridge the gap until the federal government grants an exemption that would allow a more permanent site to be opened up at the nearby Fred Victor Centre.

The solution comes only 24 hours after the volunteer group that help run the pop-up site expressed concern that they would have to halt operations unless the city or province helped them find a more suitable site.

The unsanctioned pop-up site, which has not been approved by Health Canada, opened on Aug. 12

“We demand the city and province take immediate action to support the sustainability of the Moss Park overdose prevention site,” a news release issued by the volunteers who operate the facility said. “The city must work with us to procure a nearby indoor space with electricity, running water, a bathroom, and heat as soon as possible.

Volunteers at the Moss Park site have witnessed 1,976 injections and have stopped or reversed 85 overdoses since the facility opened, including a record 48 during the month of October.

The city has already opened a supervised temporary injection facility at its Victoria Street building ahead of the opening of three other permanent sites which are still under construction.