Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $40M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 6:29AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2017 10:47AM EDT
TORONTO -- A single ticket that was purchased in Toronto claimed Saturday night's nearly $40.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 1 will be approximately $5 million.