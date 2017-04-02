Featured
Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $7M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 7:36AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 2, 2017 7:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a lone ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also won by an Ontario ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 5 will be approximately $5 million.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $7M Lotto 649 jackpot
- Homicide investigation underway in Hamilton: police
- Car slams into west-end studio belonging to celebrity photographer
- Driver, 2 police officers sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision
- Gord Downie, Tragically Hip win 3 awards combined at Juno gala