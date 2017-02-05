Featured
Ontario ticket claims last night's $12.8M Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 6:27AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2017 8:22AM EST
TORONTO -- The $12.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket sold in Ontario.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. will be approximately $5 million.
