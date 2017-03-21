

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The OSPCA is investigating after a video surfaced on Instagram showing a dog walker who appears to be forcing a leashed dog to walk on its hind legs while multiple other unleashed dogs walk beside him.

Aleksander Kupisz, who shot the video and posted it to the social media site, said the incident occurred on the afternoon of March 16 near Christie Pits Park.

Kupisz said when he first saw the dog being held up by his collar, he didn’t really know what was happening.

He confronted the dog walker, he said, after observing the dog being dragged for about 50 metres with his back legs on the ground.

In an interview with NewsTalk 1010, the dog walker in the video admitted that the dog was walking on its hind legs for about half a block but defended his actions, saying there are “varying techniques on how to walk a dog properly.”

“The dog was by no means being dragged,” he told the radio station.

In an email sent to CP24 Tuesday, Melissa Kosowan, a spokesperson for the OSCPA, confirmed the organization is investigating the incident.

“We are currently investigating and are following up accordingly on the information we have received. We urge anyone who witnessed this incident to call 310-SPCA,” she wrote.