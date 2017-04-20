Ontario ombudsman to release inmate-segregation report today
Ontario ombudsman Paul Dube holds a news conference at Queen's Park to discuss his annual report for the 2015-2016 fiscal year in Toronto on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 7:45AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's ombudsman will release a special report on inmate segregation today.
In December, Paul Dube announced an investigation into how the province tracks and reviews the placement of inmates in solitary confinement.
He said the investigation had been sparked by hundreds of complaints.
Dube has previously called for various reforms to the use of segregation.
They include an end to indefinite solitary confinement.
The Correctional Services Ministry has also been reviewing prisoner isolation.