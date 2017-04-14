Ontario man, 22, faces multiple charges in alleged rabbit farm fraud
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 12:15PM EDT
CAYUGA, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 22-year-old man is facing 69 charges in a fraud investigation involving more than 30 alleged victims from the Haldimand County area.
OPP say they began investigating last Oct. 31 after receiving several complaints from people who alleged they were victims of a fraud.
They allege a man approached numerous people and identified himself as an operator of a business called The Little Hoppers Rabbitry and Caging Ltd.
Investigators allege he solicited money from people, promising rabbits for breeding stock and supplies to farm rabbits, but say neither was provided.
Police say a Caledonia, Ont., man is charged with multiple counts of uttering forged documents, obtaining under false pretences, and fraud.
Investigators say they believe there may be more alleged victims.
