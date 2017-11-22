

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A bill that would bring major labour reforms, including a controversial minimum-wage hike, to Ontario is expected to pass a vote in the provincial legislature today.

The Liberal government's legislation includes equal pay for part-time workers, increased vacation entitlements and expanded personal emergency leave, but the centrepiece is an increase in the minimum wage.

It is currently set to rise from $11.60 in October to $14 in January, and $15 in 2019.

Business groups and other critics of the government's plan have said the increase is being pushed through too fast and will be difficult to absorb.

They have said that without significant relief from the province, the changes proposed in the bill would force employers to find creative ways to cut costs, such as hiring less and increasing automation.

The government has promised to slash small business taxes and give millions in incentives to ease the transition, but business groups and the opposition parties have said the relief package falls short.