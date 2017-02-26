Featured
One winning ticket for last night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 6:29AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 7:34AM EST
TORONTO -- There is one winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
The winning ticket for the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $5 million.
