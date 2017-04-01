

One of the vehicles involved in a fatal collision near Caledonia on Wednesday may have been involved in a hit-and-run shortly beforehand.

On Wednesday, the Six Nations Police Service responded to a hit-and-run collision on Cayuga Road, south of 5th Line Road in Ohsweken.

According to investigators, a vehicle was rear ended by another vehicle which then fled the scene southbound towards 4th Line Road.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with minor damage. The female driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and did not suffer any injuries.

While responding to this incident, SNP officers also responded to a call from Ontario Provincial Police for a serious collision on Highway 6 near 5th Line Road.

On Highway 6, a passenger van filled with members of a community youth group was travelling southbound when a second vehicle heading north crossed the centre line and slammed into the van head-on.

Two girls from Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, identified as 12-year-old Grace King and 14-year-old Waagosh Secord, did not survive the crash.

As well, the driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Wyatt Martin of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, also died at the scene.

Police said five other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries at the time of the collision.

After assisting the OPP with the collision on Highway 6, SNP officers returned to the hit-and-run investigation.

When officers returned to the scene, police located debris and a licence plate that matched that of one of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident on Highway 6.

The OPP has been made aware of this connection and are continuing to investigate the accident on Highway 6.