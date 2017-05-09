One suspect in custody after stabbing in downtown core
One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing near Yonge and Gerrard streets.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 5:35AM EDT
One man is in custody and at least one suspect is still at large after a stabbing in the downtown core on Monday night.
It happened near Yonge and Gerrard streets shortly before 7 p.m.
Police say a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a stab wound and was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run. His injuries at the time were considered to be serious.
Police say the man is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday.
One man has been arrested and has been charged with assault and investigators say they are searching for at least one more suspect in connection with the incident.
