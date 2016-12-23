Featured
One person treated for smoke inhalation after basement apartment fire
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 6:29AM EST
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire inside a basement apartment in Newmarket overnight.
The fire began in the basement of a home on Roywood Crescent in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police say that they believe the fire resulted from some sort of electrical problem.
The fire has since been knocked down and police say it is not considered suspicious.
