

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





One person is trapped in a vehicle after a collision between a transport truck and a car on the Fort Erie bound QEW in Niagara Falls, according to Ornge air ambulance.

A female patient in her 40s was sent to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the Fort Erie bound QEW in both directions between Lyons Creek and Sodom roads around 3 p.m.

More to come.