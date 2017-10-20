One person trapped in QEW crash: Ornge
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 3:42PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 4:16PM EDT
One person is trapped in a vehicle after a collision between a transport truck and a car on the Fort Erie bound QEW in Niagara Falls, according to Ornge air ambulance.
A female patient in her 40s was sent to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.
The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police have closed the Fort Erie bound QEW in both directions between Lyons Creek and Sodom roads around 3 p.m.
More to come.