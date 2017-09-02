One person sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in domestic-related stabbing
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:36AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:59PM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital with serious and possibly life threatening injuries after a domestic-related stabbing call in the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood early Saturday morning, police say.
It happened in an apartment on St. Clair Avenue west of Dufferin Street at around 3 a.m.
Police say that a man and woman were involved and that there are no outstanding suspects.