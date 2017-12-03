

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male was rushed to a trauma centre after a shooting in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

It happened on Chester Le Boulevard, near Finch and Victoria Park avenues, shortly before 5 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that one male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He is currently in stable condition.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting.

The age of the victim has not been released and police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

“Officers are here processing the scene, looking for evidence, trying to find out who did this,” Sgt. Shane Penton told CP24 at the scene on Sunday.

“We are looking for shell casings. Anything discarded by the suspect that could help us identify them.”

Penton said investigators believe only one suspect carried out the shooting.

He noted that the heavy fog across the city overnight did pose a problem for investigators.

“We have several surveillance cameras (around) this neighbourhood that we are looking at,” he said. “The fog really obscured our vision on these.”