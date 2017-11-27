

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a school bus and a vehicle collided in Milton on Monday.

The collision occurred in the area of Sixth Line and Lower Base Line at around 4 p.m.

Officers said the 58-year-old female school bus driver was heading southbound on Sixth Line as a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 36-year-old woman, crossed the centre line “for unknown reasons” while driving northbound on the same street.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital with serious injuries afterwards.

Halton police said the school bus driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash and there were no other occupants on the bus at the time.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.