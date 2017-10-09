One person rushed to trauma centre after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 11:00AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 9, 2017 11:09AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton this morning.
Peel police say the crash occurred near Torbram Road and Williams Parkway at around 10 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with what paramedics have described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim is believed to be in his 30s.
The area is shut down as police investigate the collision.