

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a collision in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Wellington Street between Leslie Street and Highway 404 shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said one person is suffering from serious injuries, but it is not known if they were a pedestrian or inside a vehicle at the time of the crash.

There is no word on their gender or age.

Wellington Street is currently closed in both directions and police say it will remain that way for several hours.

As well, traffic is being diverted east off Highway 404 towards Woodbine Avenue.

The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.