One person injured in serious Brampton crash
Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a serious collision at Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue in Brampton Tuesday March 28, 2017. (Pascal Marchand /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 9:26PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:06PM EDT
A 47-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after a collision in Brampton.
The two-vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue at around 6 p.m.
Images from the scene showed the front end a white sedan crumpled underneath the back of a large transport truck.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person sustained potentially life-altering injuries in the crash.
Police have not said what caused the crash.
No charges have been laid so far.