

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 47-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after a collision in Brampton.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Images from the scene showed the front end a white sedan crumpled underneath the back of a large transport truck.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person sustained potentially life-altering injuries in the crash.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

No charges have been laid so far.