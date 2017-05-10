

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person is being treated for serious injuries and Toronto police are investigating after gunfire was exchanged between moving vehicles in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Multiple witnesses called police to report shots being fired between vehicles on Walbon Road, in the Warden and Lawrence avenues area, at around 5:10 p.m.

It’s not yet clear whether gunfire was exchanged in both directions.

Officers responded to the scene and found a white Honda Civic that had come to rest on the lawn of a home after flipping over multiple times. Officers found a large amount of blood inside the vehicle.

Several occupants of the Civic had fled, including a victim who was located a short distance away. Toronto Paramedic Services said that victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Resident Neighbour Ramel Arif told CTV News Toronto that she was stepping out to pick up her sister when she saw the Civic flip over on her front lawn.

“I was just outside my front door and then all I saw was a speeding car and it came right onto our front lawn and just flipped over,” Arif said.

Two men with guns then got out of the car and fled in the direction if the backyard, Arif said.

“I was so scared because I was just going to pick up my sister and you don’t expect that to happen. It’s just a shocking event,” she said. “I’m still in shock. I feel like my heart is about come out of my chest. I still can’t get over it – it happened right in front of my eyes.”

The other vehicle, carrying a number of occupants according to witnesses, fled the scene.

There was no immediate description for the vehicle that fled.

Police have closed off local roads as they investigate the shooting and motorists are being advised to use an alternate route if possible. A number of TTC bus routes are also diverting in the area as police investigate.