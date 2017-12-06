

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say one person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Scarborough’s Port Union neighbourhood early this morning.

Officers from 43 Division were called to a home on Bathgate Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road, at around 2:15 a.m. for a 911 call regarding “unknown trouble,” Det. Leslie Dunkley told CP24 at the scene.

“Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Dunkley said.

The woman, who paramedics said is in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dunkley confirmed that one male suspect is in custody and he lives of the home where the victim was found.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased or the suspect but neighbours told CP24 that a mother and her son are the residents of the home.

Dunkley urged witnesses to come forward and speak to police.

“If anyone has seen or heard anything they are asked to contact the homicide squad,” he said.

“There is no safety concern in regards to public safety at this time.”