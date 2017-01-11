

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One person was found without vital signs after a fire broke out at an apartment in Mississauga, Peel Paramedics Services confirm.

Police in Peel Region said crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Lolita Gardens, near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

“When crews arrived, they encountered black smoke on the tenth floor. They went up to the fire floor and had to breach the door to get inside where they encountered heavy, heavy smoke and high heat,” Mississauga Fire Platoon Chief Daniel Ennamorato said. “While they were doing their primary search they a victim. They took the victim to the hallway and started doing CPR in the hallway.”

One person was located at the scene without vital signs and has been transported to hospital.

Peel police later said the condition of the victim, believed to be a male, has since been upgraded to critical.

Police said the fire was contained to one apartment unit and has since been knocked down.

“It was an old apartment but it started in the kitchen. It was mostly contained to the kitchen and cupboards and some other debris that was around,” Ennamorato said.

“Right now we have two inspectors up there doing the investigation as well as with Peel Regional Police.”