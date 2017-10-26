

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One person has died after they were pulled from a two-alarm fire at an apartment in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman said the fire broke out in a unit on the third floor of a building in the area of Sarnia and Campbell avenues shortly before 9 a.m.

Firefighters encountered smoke seeping out from under a door of the unit when they arrived.

“A person familiar with the apartment and its occupants advised that there could possibly be a person inside that unit,” Eckerman told CP24 via phone.

Once firefighters entered the unit, they found one person suffering from critical injuries.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene but have since pronounced them deceased.

The fire, which had reportedly spread into walls and the attic, was knocked down a short time later.

The remaining units have been evacuated.

Video from the CTV News Chopper showed several firefighters on the roof of the building surveying the damage.

“They’re up there checking for extension. They’ll be peeling back any material they feel needs to be looked into or under in order to see if there’s been any spread up into the roof area,” Eckerman said.

“At this point, there’s been no extension in the roof.”

He added that it is too early to say what may have caused the fire.

All of Sarnia Avenue has been closed to traffic as well as the northbound lane of Cambell Avenue at Wallace Avenue.

Eckerman says the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified of the incident and will visit the building sometime today.

Confirm TO medics on-scene, pronounced one person dead at the scene and coroner called. No other patients. @Toronto_Fire ^ kmc https://t.co/npxxJzf3wj — Toronto Medics (@TorontoMedics) October 26, 2017