

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at a residence in North York on Saturday, Toronto Fire says.

Emergency crews were called to the Finch Avenue and Leslie Street area after a fire broke out on the main floor of the home on Bathford Crescent around 12:25 p.m.

Toronto Fire said crews endured heavy smoke in the area upon arrival at the scene but were able to knock out majority of the blaze by approximately 12:45 p.m.

The victim has not been formally identified by neighbours told CP24 that she was an elderly woman, who lived alone.

“(She was) a person who lived here since the house was built and she refused to move even though she was told that she should be moving because of her age,” one neighbour said. “She was a very stubborn and independent lady and she wouldn’t move.”

The cause of the fire is not currently known.