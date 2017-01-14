Featured
One person dead following fire at home in North York
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 2:29PM EST
One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at a residence in North York on Saturday, Toronto Fire says.
Emergency crews were called to the Finch Avenue and Leslie Street area after a fire broke out on the main floor of the home on Bathford Crescent around 12:25 p.m.
Toronto Fire said crews endured heavy smoke in the area upon arrival at the scene but were able to knock out majority of the blaze by approximately 12:45 p.m.
The victim has not been formally identified by neighbours told CP24 that she was an elderly woman, who lived alone.
“(She was) a person who lived here since the house was built and she refused to move even though she was told that she should be moving because of her age,” one neighbour said. “She was a very stubborn and independent lady and she wouldn’t move.”
The cause of the fire is not currently known.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- TTC announces 2017 will see fewer weekend subway closures than last year
- Police appeal for information in sexual assault on subway
- Two suspects sought in Christmas Day theft from synagogue
- Suspects arrested nearby after alleged theft of $15K in copper plates from train: police
- No injuries reported after shots fired in Roncesvalles Village
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Two suspects sought in Christmas Day theft from synagogue
- TTC announces 2017 will see fewer weekend subway closures than last year
- One person dead following fire at home in North York
- Worker dead after forklift accident in Woodbridge
- Suspects arrested nearby after alleged theft of $15K in copper plates from train: police
Advertisement