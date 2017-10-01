

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after a shooting took place outside of Rebel nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Port Lands nightclubs in the area of Polson and Cherry streets at around 3 a.m.

Officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the area before locating two victims at the scene.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries following the shooting.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.