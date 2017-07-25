

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One woman has died after a two-alarm fire at a high-rise building in Toronto’s Black Creek neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto paramedics confirm.

Toronto Fire officials say the fire was first detected by a personal support worker who went to the building, located on Shoreham Drive, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 5 a.m. to check on a client.

When firefighters arrived on scene, crews found heavy smoke on the eighth floor of the building.

One woman was located in a hallway of the building without vitals signs and paramedics confirmed that she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The fire was contained to a bachelor apartment in the Toronto Community Housing building and was quickly extinguished.

The victim, who officials say was a long-time resident of the building, is believed to be in her 60s.

A second person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Toronto Fire officials say there is some indication that the fire may have been caused by careless smoking or a candle.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the coroner was on scene on Tuesday morning and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

"Our hearts and prayers and condolences go out to all of the family and friends and everyone affected by the loss," he said. "It is a start to another tragic day.

Toronto Fire’s newly launched Fire Investigations Unit will be assisting in the case.

“In incidents like this that involve critical injuries or fatalities, they will work hand-in-hand with our colleagues at the Office of the Fire Marshal," Pegg said.