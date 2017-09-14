

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and seven others have been injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.

It happened at Highway 10 and County Road 109 at around 4:50 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said.

According to police, a dump truck and six other vehicles were involved in the collision.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Police said seven other people were injured, but there was no information about the extent of their injuries.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

It’s not yet clear what caused the deadly pileup.