

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.

The fire broke out at an address near Hatfield Crescent and Allenby Avenue on Monday evening.

According to police, flames were visible from outside the home.

Toronto Paramedics Services said one person sustained critical injuries after being pulled from the house.

Toronto Fire Services, police and paramedics are at the scene.

Hatfield Crescent has been closed from Allenby to Chalfont Road as crews tend to the blaze.