

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One of two nine-year-old brothers has died in hospital after they were both struck by a vehicle in North York last week.

The twin boys were crossing Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive at around 10 a.m. Saturday when they were struck by a minivan travelling east in the curb lane.

According to police, the twins were trying to cross the street to get to the library and were by themselves at the time of the incident.

One of the boys was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Friday he has since succumbed to those injuries.

The other brother sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.

Investigators believe the children were walking in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The driver has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.