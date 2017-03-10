Featured
One of two brothers dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Nine-year-old twin brothers were struck by a vehicle in North York on Mar. 4, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 12:32PM EST
One of two nine-year-old brothers has died in hospital after they were both struck by a vehicle in North York last week.
The twin boys were crossing Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive at around 10 a.m. Saturday when they were struck by a minivan travelling east in the curb lane.
According to police, the twins were trying to cross the street to get to the library and were by themselves at the time of the incident.
One of the boys was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Friday he has since succumbed to those injuries.
The other brother sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.
Investigators believe the children were walking in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
The driver has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Child who was subject of Amber Alert found safe, Toronto police say
- Woman taken to hospital following rear-end crash in Scarborough
- Ontario, Quebec reach health deals with Ottawa following months of negotiations
- Extreme cold weather alert issued as Toronto braces for deep freeze
- Accused impaired driver totals high-end McLaren sports car in Burlington