Featured
One man taken to hospital after reported shooting in Brampton
One person was taken to hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Feb. 7, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 7:19PM EST
One man is in hospital after a reported shooting in Brampton Tuesday evening.
At around 6 p.m., police received a call about an incident in the area of Clark Boulevard and Torbram Road.
Peel Regional Police said the victim – a man believed to be in his late 20s – approached someone who drove him to hospital and then called police.
The man was conscious and alert in hospital, police said. However there were no further details about the extent of his injuries.
Police said there is no information about possible suspects at the moment.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Falling ice, slippery roads, outages reported across GTA after freezing rain
- ‘Turn yourself in,’ grieving mom urges son’s killer
- Police identify body found in Etobicoke ravine as 32-year-old Toronto man
- Some GO train riders exposed to elevated levels of diesel exhaust: UofT study
- Toronto cop in Sammy Yatim shooting to have appeal heard in October