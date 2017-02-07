

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One man is in hospital after a reported shooting in Brampton Tuesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., police received a call about an incident in the area of Clark Boulevard and Torbram Road.

Peel Regional Police said the victim – a man believed to be in his late 20s – approached someone who drove him to hospital and then called police.

The man was conscious and alert in hospital, police said. However there were no further details about the extent of his injuries.

Police said there is no information about possible suspects at the moment.