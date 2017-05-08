One man suffering serious injuries after downtown stabbing
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 7:24PM EDT
One man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in the downtown area on Monday evening.
Toronto police said the incident took place in the area of McGill and Church streets shortly after 7 p.m.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run.
According to investigators, there are between three and six outstanding suspects involved in this incident.
More to come…
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Suspect sought in murder of Hamilton mobster
- Mayor supports providing Pride Toronto with annual city funding
- Presto Cards now available at 10 Shopper’s Drug Mart locations in Toronto
- Wynne visits areas in eastern Ontario affected by flooding
- One man suffering serious injuries after downtown stabbing