One man found dead after shooting in Brampton
Peel police investigate a fatal shooting in Brampton Saturday April 15, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 6:43AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:08AM EDT
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a Brampton lounge overnight.
The victim was found dead at the scene near Orenda Road and West Drive at around 3 a.m.
Police say the victim was found in the parking lot outside of Masta’s Lounge .
“We do have our homicide bureau on-scene and they are investigating at this time,” Const. Bally Saini told CP24 at the scene. “We have other officers that are canvassing the area looking to speak to other witnesses and look at any cameras or anything else that transpired or that’s involved in the investigation.”
No arrests have been made so far and there is currently no information about suspects.
“We are appealing to any witnesses that might have been in the area or might have been at that lounge last night or this morning to contact us at homicide,” Saini said.
A number of local roads are closed in the area as police investigate.
